WATCH: Brian May, Tony Iommi Join Forces For Epic Black Sabbath Cover
By Logan DeLoye
January 3, 2024
Queen's Brian May and Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi recently joined forces to kick off the year with a cover of a Sabbath classic. The legendary artists took over Guitar World to share a few stories from the past and to perform an unmatched and unforgettable cover of "Paranoid." During the interview, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers discussed the first time that they met, their greatest guitar riffs, and more! The two first crossed paths in the 70s and according to Iommi, they've been "best friends ever since."
"Brian came down to one of our rehearsals once. We were jamming away, and gradually as we were playing all the gears were getting taken away apart from our two amps."
May jokingly added to the flashback, "everyone got bored and left." "...and onto the pub we went," Iommi concluded.
Addressing the guitar riffs that both stars have mastered over the years, May asked Iommi where these creative instrumental bursts came from, to which the former Black Sabbath guitarist replied:
“I think it’s within. Normally, we’d jam around and play something, and Ozzy [Osbourne] would go, 'What the f***'s that?’ But it just feels right.” The pair continued on, discussing how their most popular riffs came to be (typically in last minute moments of pure genius).
"It's basic. It's not technical by any means. What I've always done is not try to play anything that flashes. I play things that I think are right for the song." As if Iommi's riffs couldn't get any better, May joins his fellow guitarist to close out the video as both icons shred to "Paranoid" until the very end.
May will spend the second month of the year in Japan with the rest of Queen, kicking off a five-date run of shows from February 4th to February 14th. Black Sabbath officially broke up after their final show in 2017 and there are currently no events listed on the band's website for 2024.