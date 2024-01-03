WATCH: Brian May, Tony Iommi Join Forces For Epic Black Sabbath Cover

Queen's Brian May and Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi recently joined forces to kick off the year with a cover of a Sabbath classic. The legendary artists took over Guitar World to share a few stories from the past and to perform an unmatched and unforgettable cover of "Paranoid." During the interview, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers discussed the first time that they met, their greatest guitar riffs, and more! The two first crossed paths in the 70s and according to Iommi, they've been "best friends ever since."

"Brian came down to one of our rehearsals once. We were jamming away, and gradually as we were playing all the gears were getting taken away apart from our two amps."

May jokingly added to the flashback, "everyone got bored and left." "...and onto the pub we went," Iommi concluded.