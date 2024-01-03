YouTuber Who Allegedly Died During Sex Found Buried In Couple's Backyard

A Brazilian YouTuber was found buried in his neighbors' backyard after allegedly dying during cocaine-fueled sex on Christmas.

The body of Carlos Henrique Medeiros, 26, was located on Saturday (December 30) after initially being reported missing on Christmas Day. Medeiros, who friends said left their home at 2:00 a.m. after attending a dinner with them, was located when someone "saw a mound of dirt in the house of this couple" he had visited for the holidays, his sister, Cristiane Aparecida Medeiros, told JAM Press via the New York Post.

“They went in and saw my brother’s T-shirt showing in the dirt,” she said. “They called the police, who went there and found him buried.”

The couple, Renan José, 28, and Caroline Mello, 24, who is pregnant, claimed Medeiros died while doing drugs and having sex with Mello's sister.

“The couple’s version is this: They buried him because they didn’t know what to do with the body,” Police Chief Luís Roberto Faria Hellmeister told JAM Press via the New York Post. “He allegedly had an overdose while taking Caroline’s sister to have sex in the bathroom. At the moment he was having an orgasm, he felt unwell and fell dead.

“That’s what they said.”

José and Mello turned themselves in to authorities in Itapecerica de Serra on Sunday (December 31) and will be charged based on a pending autopsy to determine Medeiros' cause of death, though police said there is no evidence of stab wounds, strangulation or gunshots in the preliminary investigation.

“If the report indicates that his death was accidental, the couple will be charged with concealing a corpse,” Hellmeister said. “If it is proven that he was murdered, the man and the woman will be charged with homicide.”

Medeiros' sister expressed her doubts of the couple's claim that her brother overdosed.

“If my brother really got sick as they claimed, why didn’t they call an ambulance to help him?” she told JAM Press via the New York Post.

Medeiros was known for his prank videos and skits, earning more than 1.77 million subscribers on his YouTube account and 86,800 followers on Instagram.