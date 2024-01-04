Multiple Gunshot Victims At Iowa High School; 'No Further Danger': Police

UPDATE:

Multiple gunshot victims were located in relation to an incident at Perry High School, however, the number of injured victims and extent of the injuries is still unclear, Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante confirmed during a news conference Thursday morning. An investigation is ongoing, however, Infante claimed there was "no further danger to the public."

--

An active shooting situation is reported at Perry High School in Iowa during its first day of the second semester Thursday (January 4), NBC News reports.

The shooting was initially reported at around 7:40 a.m. local time, WHO 13 reports. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office confirmed the active shooter investigation, however, said no other information was available at around 8:17 a.m. local time. The Perry Community School District returned from winter break on Thursday.

"It is horrendously awful," said Linda Andorf, board president for the Perry Community School District, in a statement obtained by NBC News. "People need to figure out their life. This is just disgusting. It's terrible."

Perry High School has a student body of around 1,785, according to its website. Multiple law enforcement vehicles were present at the scene, including local police and state troopers with flashing lights.

An ambulance was also spotted among other vehicles coming and going from the school Thursday morning. Limited information was available at the time of publication of Thursday morning.

Perry is located in about 25 miles northwest of Des Moines, Iowa's capital city. Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy issued a statement in response to the shooting in Perry, where he was scheduled to host a campaign event Thursday.

"Pray for the community in Perry, Iowa, this morning," Ramaswamy wrote on his X account.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.