The legalization of sports betting in Kentucky has led to a threefold increase in calls to the state's problem gambling hotline, as reported by Dr. RonSonlyn Clark, President of the Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling.

Notably, this surge, particularly evident in October, underscores a rising concern with individuals, some grappling with suicidal thoughts, reaching out for assistance. Over the last four months, at least one call each month has been from someone in distress, emphasizing the pressing need for timely intervention.

In response to the escalating demand, the Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling is set to conduct a 30-hour training for clinicians from January 22 to January 26, aiming to add 10 to 15 more certified counselors by the end of the year. This proactive approach reflects an acknowledgment of the gravity of the situation and the importance of immediate support.

Despite the challenges, Clark remains hopeful, highlighting the state's commitment to addressing the issue. She underscores the significance of the 2.5% of sports gambling revenue designated for Kentucky's problem gambling fund, although these funds may not be available until the summer. Clark acknowledges the substantial workload but expresses fulfillment in contributing to a cause that holds the potential to save lives, marriages, and homes.

In dealing with clients, a primary strategy involves setting up apps to block access to gambling sites. However, she emphasizes the crucial step of individuals proactively seeking help. The 1-800-gambler hotline (1-800-662-4357) serves as a crucial resource for anyone in need of assistance.