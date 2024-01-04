Dalvin Cook Signs With Super Bowl Contender
By Jason Hall
January 4, 2024
Veteran running back Dalvin Cook is expected to sign with the Baltimore Ravens, his agency, Loyalty Above All Sports Entertainment, confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
"Four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook is expected to sign with the #Ravens for the playoffs, per his agency @LAASportsEnt. Cook now has 2 1/2 weeks to get ready for the divisional playoff game," Pelissero wrote on his X account Thursday (January 4).
Cook's reported decision to join the Ravens came shortly after he officially cleared waivers on Thursday. The four-time Pro Bowler mutually agreed to a departure from the New York Jets earlier this week just months after signing with the franchise.
Four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook is expected to sign with the #Ravens for the playoffs, per his agency @LAASportsEnt.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 4, 2024
Cook now has 2 1/2 weeks to get ready for the divisional playoff game. pic.twitter.com/flpBEyjaYN
Cook, 28, has consistently seen a decrease in carries during the past few weeks, which included not playing a single snap during New York's 37-20 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday (December 28). The sixth-year veteran recorded 214 yards and zero touchdowns on 67 rushing attempts during his lone season with the Jets.
Cook was released by the Minnesota Vikings on June 8 after spending his entire career with the franchise. The four-time Pro Bowler finished his six-season tenure in Minnesota as the franchise's third all-time leading rusher behind Adrian Peterson and Robert Smith with 5,993 yards, while also recording 47 touchdowns in 73 regular season games. Cook recorded 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns on 264 carries while appearing in all 17 regular season games, as well as the Vikings' Wild Card Round playoff loss, in 2022, marking the fourth consecutive season in which he recorded more than 1,000 rushing yards.