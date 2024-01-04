Dalvin Cook Signs With Super Bowl Contender

Veteran running back Dalvin Cook is expected to sign with the Baltimore Ravens, his agency, Loyalty Above All Sports Entertainment, confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

"Four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook is expected to sign with the #Ravens for the playoffs, per his agency @LAASportsEnt. Cook now has 2 1/2 weeks to get ready for the divisional playoff game," Pelissero wrote on his X account Thursday (January 4).

Cook's reported decision to join the Ravens came shortly after he officially cleared waivers on Thursday. The four-time Pro Bowler mutually agreed to a departure from the New York Jets earlier this week just months after signing with the franchise.