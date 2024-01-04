Florida Teen Boards Wrong Flight, Ends Up In Puerto Rico Instead Of Ohio

A Florida father was baffled after he found out his teenage son boarded the wrong flight and ended up in Puerto Rico. Ryan Lose told WKMG this was the first time his 16-year-old son, Logan, flew by himself.

The boy was supposed to fly from Tampa to Cleveland, Ohio, through Frontier Airlines, but an employee didn't scan his boarding pass before he went on an incorrect flight. As a result, Logan found himself alone in San Juan.

“If he would’ve landed in another state, I could’ve just got in a car and drove and had him on the phone and say, ‘Hey Logan, just don’t do anything, just stay there, I’ll be there in X amount of hours,’” Lose said. “I can’t do that when he’s in Puerto Rico.”

The following day, the 16-year-old was flown back to Tampa and made it to Cleveland, according to reporters. Frontier said the mix-up happened because the flights departed from the same gate. The company has also apologized to the boy's family for the mistake.

“They offered me a voucher to an airline that just lost my son,” Lose told the news station. “I want accountability. These airlines are not being held accountable.”

The airline allows passengers who are 15 and older to fly alone, and they don't have a program that monitors and escorts unaccompanied minors on flights.

Last week, a 6-year-old boy was put on the wrong flight alone to Florida days before Christmas.