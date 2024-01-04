Full List Of A-List Celebs Named In Newly Unsealed Epstein Documents

More than a dozen of A-list celebrities, politicians and others were mentioned in the newly unsealed court documents related to late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein late Wednesday (January 3).

The 40 documents are related to a 2015 defamation lawsuit filed by victim Virginia Guiffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, who worked as Epstein's "madam," and include more than 170 people with ties to the former disgraced financier.

The following names were reportedly included in the newly unveiled documents, according to the New York Post: