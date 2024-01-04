Full List Of A-List Celebs Named In Newly Unsealed Epstein Documents
By Jason Hall
January 4, 2024
More than a dozen of A-list celebrities, politicians and others were mentioned in the newly unsealed court documents related to late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein late Wednesday (January 3).
The 40 documents are related to a 2015 defamation lawsuit filed by victim Virginia Guiffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, who worked as Epstein's "madam," and include more than 170 people with ties to the former disgraced financier.
The following names were reportedly included in the newly unveiled documents, according to the New York Post:
- Prince Andrew, Duke of York: Accused by Guiffre of having sex with her while she was underage, which she claimed she was forced to do and identified by other Epstein victims, which he has publicly denied.
- Former President Bill Clinton: Mentioned in documents 73 times, specifically with accuser Johanna Sjoberg claimed Epstein told her Clinton "likes them young, referring to girls," though not implicated in anything illegal.
- Former President Donald Trump: Mentioned at least four times in newly unsealed documents though also not implicated in anything illegal. Sjoberg said Epstein mentioned Trump but denied he ever massaged him. Guiffre said she was lured into working as a masseuse for Epstein after previously working as a spa attendant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
- Attorney Alan Dershowitz: Accused by 'Jane Doe #3' of forcing her to "have sexual relations" when she was a "minor" during incidents that occurred "not only in Florida but...on private planes in New York, New Mexico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands," the filings states. Dershowitz was also accused of being an "eye-witness to the sexual abuse of many other minors." The attorney has publicly denied all accusations against him.
- Stephen Hawking: Accused of having "participated in an underage orgy" which Epstein offered a reward to Guiffre's friends, acquaintances and family members to "help prove" was false, according to an email between himself and Maxwell. Hawking, who battled early-onset ALS, died at the age of 76 in 2018.
- Former Vice President Al Gore: Maxwell's attorneys requested photos and videos of her with several notable people including Gore, which was objected by Guiffre's attorneys on the grounds that the documents were in "custody and control" of Maxwell and Epstein. Sjoberg denied ever meeting the former vice president during her testimony.
- Former Victoria's Secret CEO Leslie Wexner: Wexner, Epstein's financial adviser and one-time business partner, was mentioned in Maxwell's deposition denying she gave a woman an outfit of sexual nature to wear for him. Sjoberg denied ever meeting Wexner, who said he "was never aware of the illegal activity" Epstein was accused of.
- Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson: Guiffre said she was sent to have sex with Richardson, who died last September at the age of 75, by Maxwell. Sjoberg also claimed to have heard that Richardson was part of Epstein's circle, though she was unclear whether she had met him.
- Jean-Luc Brunel: Accused of being one of the men Maxwell ordered Guiffre to have sex with, according to Guiffre's 2016 testimony. Sjoberg also recalled meeting Brunel, a former French modeling scout, however, testified that she never had sex with him. Brunel died by suicide while serving a Parisian prison sentence for raping underage girls in December 2020.
- Marin Minsky: Guiffre claimed Maxwell ordered her to have sex with Minsky, who died in 2016 at the age of 88.
- Michael Jackson: Sjoberg claimed to have met Jackson at Epstein's Palm Beach home but denied having ever massaged the late singer.
- David Copperfield: Sjoberg claims the illusionist performed tricks at a dinner at one of Epstein's homes. “He questioned me if I was aware that girls were getting paid to find other girls,” she added, though claiming Copperfield didn't specify what he meant.
- Tom Pritzker: Giuffre claimed she had sex "once" with Pritzker, the heir to the Hyatt hotel chain, during her 2016 deposition, which he "continues to vehemently deny."
- Glenn Dubin: Giuffe testified that Maxwell sent her out to give Dubin, a hedge fund billionaire, an erotic massage after the completion of her "training" to be part of Epstein's entourage. Dubin's wife, former Miss Sweden Dr. Eva Andersson-Dubin, had previously dated Epstein for several years. The couple denied the allegations in a 2019 Vanity Fair article.
- Frédéric Fékkai: Sjoberg claimed she heard Epstein "call someone" and ask to "find some girls for" Fékkai, a French celebrity hairstylist.
- Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak: Sjoberg denied having ever met Barak, who admitted that he had previously socialized with Epstein in New York but never met the financier "with girls or minors, or even adult women in improper context or behavior" while speaking to the Wall Street Journal last spring.
- Kevin Spacey: Sjoberg denied having ever crossed paths with the actor, who was acquitted of several charges linked to sexual assault allegations made by younger men between 2001 and 2013.
- George Lucas: The 'Star Wars' creator was mentioned in the court documents when Sjoberg denied having ever met him in Epstein's circle.
- Naomi Campbell: Giuffre claimed she was sent by Maxwell to have sex with "the owner of a large hotel chain in France around the time of Naomi Campbell's birthday party," however, never met the supermodel. Campbell admitted to having occasionally socialized with Epstein in the past, but said she was not close with him and called his actions "indefensible."
- Leonardo di Caprio, Cate Blanchett, Cameron Diaz and Bruce Willis: Sjoberg denied press reports of having met di Caprio, Blanchett and Willis, as well as Diaz at another point in her deposition, when asked about them specifically. “I did not meet them, no. When I spoke about them, it was when I was massaging him, and he would get off — he would be on the phone a lot at that time, and one time he said, ‘Oh, that was Leonardo,’ or, ‘That was Cate Blanchett,’ or Bruce Willis. That kind of thing,” she clarified in her deposition," she clarified via the New York Post.