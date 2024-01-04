Kelly Clarkson Reveals How She 'Dropped Weight'

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about how she "dropped weight." In her recent interview with People, The Kelly Clarkson Show host revealed some of the lifestyle habits she's picked up and a few self-care activities she's been indulging in that have led to weight loss.

"Walking in the city is quite the workout,” Clarkson said after sharing that she and her two kids River Rose, 9, and Remington Alexander, 7, go on walks exploring New York City. "We go walk the dogs a few times at the park. We'll go for ice cream because my daughter will wear me down. We'll go make slime and we go to the museum." Clarkson added, “And I’m really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down.”

She's also changed her diet. "I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t," Clarkson admitted. "And 90 percent of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!”

Clarkson partially credits the move to New York for her healthier lifestyle, both physically and mentally. “I was very unhappy in L.A. and had been for several years. I needed a fresh start," she said of the decision to move her talk show to the East Coast. "We told NBC, ‘I’m not trying to sound ungrateful, I just can’t stay here anymore for my mental health; for me and my kids.’ They weren’t doing well either. For the past few years, I’d just been showing up and smiling and doing what I’m supposed to do, but you can only compartmentalize so long until you break."