Man Arrested After Stealing Plane In Nevada And Flying It Over 100 Miles

By Bill Galluccio

January 4, 2024

Yellow Kitfox Airplane Flying
Photo: Neil Rabinowitz / The Image Bank Unreleased / Getty Images

An Idaho man was taken into custody for allegedly stealing a plane from North Las Vegas Airport in Nevada and taking it on a 100-mile joyride to California.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said that 40-year-old Damian Zukaitis was taken into custody and charged with possessing a stolen aircraft and transporting stolen property over state lines.

Officials said that Zukaitis allegedly broke into a hangar at the airport and stole a 2020 Kitfox personal fixed-wing aircraft. He then flew it to California, landing on a dirt road near Barstow-Daggett Airport in California.

When officers arrived, Zukaitis tried to flee on foot but was quickly detained. During a search of the plane, officers found empty beer cans and bottles and the remains of a smoked joint.

Officials said that Zukaitis caused significant damage to the plane, which is valued at around $80,000.

Authorities in Nevada said they plan to file charges against Zukaitis as well. He is also suspected of trying to unsuccessfully steal several other planes in the days before flying away with the Kitfox.

