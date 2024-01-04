Man Mistakes Police Station For Hotel, Ends Up With OWI After Blowing .265

A Wisconsin man ended up in jail after mistakenly pulling into the parking lot of a police station. The Marshfield Police Department said that they discovered a Toyota SUV parked in spots reserved for their patrol cars early Thursday (Janaury 4) morning.

When officers went to investigate, they found the SUV was running, but the driver sitting behind the wheel was passed out. They knocked on the window to wake him up and noticed beer cans strewn about the man's vehicle.

Once the man opened the window, officers noted a strong smell of alcohol on his breath.

The driver told the officers that he thought he was parked at his hotel. Officials did not say what hotel he thought he was at, but there is a Holiday Inn less than a mile from the police station.

The man failed several field sobriety tests and had a blood-alcohol concentration of .265. He was taken into custody and booked into Wood County Jail on suspicion of OWI.

Officials said that the man had three previous OWI infractions.