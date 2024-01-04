What makes a meal a memorable experience? Is it the atmosphere, like a cozy coffeeshop whipping up a quick but tasty breakfast or fine dining restaurant offering the perfect backdrop for a special occasion? Perhaps it's the food, delicious plates promising incredible bites, or the service, ranging from helpful and friendly to being treated like you're being reunited with a long-lost family member. Maybe it's some combination of all three that makes a meal one you will always remember.

LoveFood compiled a list of each state's best "bucket-list food experience," rounding up "the very best gourmet experiences each state has to offer, highlighting the dishes, drinks, and delicacies everyone should try at least once."

According to the site, the best bucket list food experience in Missouri is to try the delicious Kansas City-style barbecue that measures up to, and perhaps even surpasses, other regions famous for BBQ, like Texas, Memphis or the Carolinas. This is what LoveFood had to say:

"Barbecue styles vary throughout the States, of course, but Kansas City-style is among the most famous. The distinct process sees meats smoked over oak and hickory woods, then smothered in a tangy sauce. Don't miss Arthur Bryant's Barbecue, where you can feast on belly-busting sandwiches heaving with beef, ham, pork, or burnt ends."

Check out the full list at lovefood.com to see more of the best bucket-list food experiences around the country.