What makes a meal a memorable experience? Is it the atmosphere, like a cozy coffeeshop whipping up a quick but tasty breakfast or fine dining restaurant offering the perfect backdrop for a special occasion? Perhaps it's the food, delicious plates promising incredible bites, or the service, ranging from helpful and friendly to being treated like you're being reunited with a long-lost family member. Maybe it's some combination of all three that makes a meal one you will always remember.

LoveFood compiled a list of each state's best "bucket-list food experience," rounding up "the very best gourmet experiences each state has to offer, highlighting the dishes, drinks, and delicacies everyone should try at least once."

According to the site, the best bucket list food experience in South Carolina is to try the delicious Southern cuisine served at Husk in Charleston, an incredible longtime favorite that has even expanded its reach to other states. This is what LoveFood had to say:

"Husk made waves when it opened in Charleston back in 2010. It's the brainchild of chef and restauranteur Sean Brock, and it focuses on elevated Southern cuisine. Here, you can graze on comforting yet contemporary plates — think cornmeal-fried catfish with white Cheddar grits, or Nashville hot shrimp toast with peanut tartare sauce."

Check out the full list at lovefood.com to see more of the best bucket-list food experiences around the country.