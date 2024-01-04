The Number One Italian Restaurant In Arizona You Need To Try

Italian cuisine, praised for its diverse regional specialties and its strong connection to tradition, is a favorite for many due to its combination of flavors and a commitment to quality ingredients. From the simplicity of perfect pasta to the artistry of pizza, each bite takes diners on a journey through Italy's beloved culinary heritage.

The country’s affection for Italian food is a testament to its timeless appeal and irresistibility. As a result, 24/7 Tempo compiled the ultimate list of the best Italian restaurant in each U.S. state:

“Italian food remains the most popular ethnic cuisine globally, continuing to captivate taste buds around the world. Surveys by pickyeaterblog.com and Food Network revealed that 84% of eaters internationally name Italian as their preferred foreign fare. That affection rises even higher in the United States, with 88% of Americans singling out dishes from the Mediterranean as their #1 pick. One need only browse recipe sites or stroll restaurant-packed streets to witness the ongoing love affair with pasta, pizza, and other Italian specialties…

…24/7 Tempo reviewed and extrapolated from lists and rankings on numerous food and general interest sites, including Eater, Yelp, The Daily Meal, and Fodors, as well as a wide range of regional and city-specific sites to determine the best Italian restaurant in every state. Eateries that only serve pizza and not much more were not considered but we did include establishments that feature pizza along with other Italian dishes.”

In Arizona, the top Italian restaurant is Virtù Honest Craft in Scottsdale. Standout menu items include ‘nduja and orange salsa verde as well as branzino with melted leeks and fennel.