"Poor" is a term that can be used to outline places, situations, and financial statuses. For the sake of this article, "poor" is used to describe the financial state of a specific area. According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., there is one county in each state known for being less financially secure than the rest.

These counties might be the "poorest" financially based on data encompassing median income, poverty rate, and unemployment rate (to name a few factors), but that certainly does not mean that they have less to offer locals and tourists looking to explore the region.

Per the list, the poorest county in California is Trinity County. Trinity County has a poverty rate of 22% and an unemployment rate of 4.6%. 15,889 people live in Trinity County.

Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about compiling the data to discover the poorest county in every state:

"Using five-year median household income estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the poorest county or county equivalent in each state. In every county, borough, parish, or independent city on this list, incomes are anywhere from 11% to 66% lower than they are across the state. Annual unemployment data is from the BLS, and all other supplemental data are five-year estimates from the 2022 ACS. While incomes are low relative to the surrounding state in every county or county equivalent on this list, the levels of financial hardship vary considerably."

For a full list of the poorest counties across the country visit 247wallst.com.