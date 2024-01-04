U.S. Airport Named Most Punctual In The World

A new report has named Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport as the most punctual airport in the world. The airport beat out Rajiv Gandhi International Airport for the top spot with 84.44% on-time departures, according to Cirium's 2023 On-Time Performance Review. An on-time departure was defined as any flight that took off within 15 minutes of its scheduled departure time.

Japan's Haneda Airport, which was the most punctual airport in 2021 and 2022, fell out of the top five in 2023.

The report also ranked the top-performing airlines for on-time arrivals. The overall award for most punctual airline went to Avianca Airlines, based in Bogota, Columbia. The airline boasted 85.73% of on-time arrivals.

The top-ranked North American airline for punctuality was Delta Air Lines, with 84.72% of flights arriving on schedule. Overall, Delta ranked fourth in the world.

"When Delta people put us at the top of the industry for on-time performance, they position us to fully deliver the welcoming, elevated, and caring service our brand is known for," Delta COO Mike Spanos said in a statement. "Thanks to all 100,000 Delta colleagues for the outstanding performance in 2023 and for carrying it forward into the new year."