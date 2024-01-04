VIDEO: Bright Bioluminescent Algae Light Up Waves Across California Coast

Bioluminescent algae have found their way to the Southern California coast, setting the waves aglow for all ocean adventurers to see. According to KTLA, when the sun goes down, the beautifully bright algae illuminate the water, creating an out-of-this-world, glowing ocean oasis. Though it can be difficult to time the phenomenon, one Newport whale watching group is offering customers the opportunity to cruise the shore and witness the algae at their best! Newport Coastal Adventures' website promises a 90-minute bioluminescent algae cruise featuring various sea life.

“Jump on board with us on the search for the Bioluminescence glow that illuminates the night sky as the waves crash around the shorelines, wake from our ships, possible dolphin swimming through, large fish schools, and anything else that triggers the blue natural phenomenon.”

Video footage from a previous Newport Coastal Adventure cruise that took place in September 2023 shows dolphins swimming through the water, setting the waves ablaze in an unbelievable scene. Throughout the video, viewers are able to see the dolphins swim through what appears to be blue tubes of water, when in reality, it's just the magical algae lighting the way with each tail flip.