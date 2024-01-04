Video Shows Defendant Attacking Judge In Nevada Courtroom

In Las Vegas, turmoil erupted at the Regional Justice Center during a felony battery case as defendant Deobra Delone Redden, 30, attacked Clark County District Judge Mary Kay Holthus.

Leaping over the defense table and judge's bench, Redden triggered a violent brawl involving court officials and attorneys. The chaotic scene, captured on courtroom video, showed Judge Holthus falling back, sustaining injuries that did not require hospitalization. A courtroom marshal who rushed to her aid ended up hospitalized with a bleeding forehead gash and a dislocated shoulder.

The incident unfolded around 11 a.m., with Redden eventually subdued and arrested at the Clark County Detention Center. Facing multiple new felony charges, including battery on a protected person, he had previously been prosecuted for a case related to a baseball bat attack the year before.

In a white shirt and dark pants, Redden pleaded for leniency before the judge decided on incarceration. As the court marshal moved to handcuff him, Redden erupted with expletives and charged forward, prompting screams from the courtroom audience.

Records revealed Redden's prior conviction for domestic battery in Nevada. Despite being found mentally competent to stand trial, he pleaded guilty in November to a reduced charge of attempted battery causing substantial bodily harm.

Judge Holthus, a seasoned prosecutor with over 27 years of courthouse experience, had been elected to the state court bench in 2018 and again in 2022. Post-incident, court officials announced a review of protocols to ensure the safety of the judiciary, the public and employees.