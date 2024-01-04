Video Shows Defendant Leap Over Bench At Female Judge During Sentencing
By Jason Hall
January 4, 2024
Footage from a live stream shows a convicted felon leaping over the bench and assaulting a Las Vegas judge during his sentencing on Wednesday (January 3).
Deobra Redden, 30, was being sentenced on an attempted battery charge when he attacked Judge Mary Kay Holthus, which included pushing her against a wall, before being taken down by court officials. Redden will reappear in court on Thursday (January 4) to face new felony charges of battery and battery against a protected person -- the judge and court staff -- in relation to the incident.
"Deobra Redden was present for a sentencing hearing this morning, with regard to the charge of attempt battery with substantial bodily harm," Court Information Officer Mary Ann Price said in a statement obtained by NBC News on Thursday.
SHOCK VIDEO: Las Vegas judge attacked in court during sentencing for three-time felon accused of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm pic.twitter.com/cJXujqmqO9— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 3, 2024
Judge Holthus was reported to have "experienced some injuries" but wasn't hospitalized, according to Price, who also noted that a courtroom marshal required stitches for a head injury suffered during a brawl with Redden while attempting to detain him, but was in stable condition.
"We commend the heroic acts of her staff, law enforcement, and all others who subdued the defendant. The court remains committed to a safe and secure courthouse and courtrooms. We are reviewing all our protocols and will do whatever is necessary to protect the judiciary, the public and our employees," Price said via NBC News.
Redden claimed he was "in a better place in my mind" and was now working moments before the attack took place and his attorney argued for a suspended sentence.
"I feel like I shouldn't be sent to prison, but if it's appropriate for you, then you gotta do what you gotta do," Redden said.
Judge Holthus then told Redden she would still impose a custodial sentence for the crime, as well as his prior convictions.
"I appreciate that but I think it's time he got a taste of something else, because I just can't with that history," Judge Holthus said just before delivering his sentence.
Redden is then heard cursing at the judge before leaping over the bench to attack her.
"Hey, get off her! Don't do this," a person was heard yelling before an alarm was sounded in the courtroom.