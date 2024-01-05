4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In US

On Tuesday (January 2), a 2.3-magnitude earthquake was reported in Maryland. The natural disaster was located in Rockville and centered at a depth of 15.3 kilometers (9.5 miles).

The Maryland earthquake came hours after a massive 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck Japan, resulting in at least 48 deaths.

The Maryland earthquake also comes nine days after a 2.7-magnitude earthquake was reported in New Hampshire on December 24. The natural disaster was located in Concord and centered at a depth of 5.0 kilometers (3.1 miles).

The New England region has experienced small tremors that occur about twice per year, while more significant earthquakes were present in the region during colonial times, which included the largest known tremors taking place in Vermont or New Hampshire in 1638, as well as offshore from Cape Ann in 1755, which resulted in severe damage to the Boston waterfront, according to the USGS via MassLive.com.

The last earthquake to cause significant damage in New England occurred in central New Hampshire in 1940.