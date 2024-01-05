Actor Christian Oliver, 2 Daughters Killed In Plane Crash

Actor Christian Oliver, best known for roles in the films 'Speed Racer,' 'The Good German' and 'Valkyrie,' his two young daughters and a pilot were all killed when a single-engine place crashed into the sea off a Caribbean island Thursday (January 4).

Oliver, 51, a native of Germany, whose real name is Christian Klepser; his daughters, Annik Klepser, 12, and Madita Klepser, 10; and the plane's pilot and owner, Robert Sachs, were all identified as the casualties by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force. The plane took off from F Mitchell Airport in Becquia and was traveling to nearby St. Lucia before experiencing issues while airborne.

"The aircraft went airborne from the J.F. Mitchell Airport in Paget Farm about 12:11 p.m. for St. Lucia as its final destination," RSVG Police Force wrote on its Facebook account. "Moments after taking off, the aircraft experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean."