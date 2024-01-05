Actor Christian Oliver, 2 Daughters Killed In Plane Crash
By Jason Hall
January 5, 2024
Actor Christian Oliver, best known for roles in the films 'Speed Racer,' 'The Good German' and 'Valkyrie,' his two young daughters and a pilot were all killed when a single-engine place crashed into the sea off a Caribbean island Thursday (January 4).
Oliver, 51, a native of Germany, whose real name is Christian Klepser; his daughters, Annik Klepser, 12, and Madita Klepser, 10; and the plane's pilot and owner, Robert Sachs, were all identified as the casualties by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force. The plane took off from F Mitchell Airport in Becquia and was traveling to nearby St. Lucia before experiencing issues while airborne.
"The aircraft went airborne from the J.F. Mitchell Airport in Paget Farm about 12:11 p.m. for St. Lucia as its final destination," RSVG Police Force wrote on its Facebook account. "Moments after taking off, the aircraft experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean."
TRAGIC PLANE CRASH IN BEQUIA A small, one (1) engine aircraft, Registration Number N4023B, owned and piloted by Mr....Posted by RSVG Police Force on Thursday, January 4, 2024
Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash. Sachs was reported to have radioed the tower about the plane's issues shortly after takeoff and was turning back before communication was lost.
Oliver shared a photo of a sunset beach scene on his Instagram account three days prior to his death.
"Greetings from somewhere in paradise! To community and love …2024 [here] we come," he wrote.