B.G. Disses Lil Wayne On Finesse2tymes' New Song 'Gangstafied'

The 43-year-old rapper was just freed from prison last September after serving 11 years for illegal gun possession. He was greeted by Birdman upon his release and was welcomed back into the Cash Money family. Birdman even spoke about plotting out a Cash Money Reunion tour amid calls from Mannie Fresh and Juvenile. People simply assumed that both B.G. and Wayne were cool since Birdman previously squashed all remaining beef with Wayne, but clearly that's not the case.



"B.G. throwing a shot at Lil' Wayne is wack to me," one fan wrote on X/Twitter. "If it's about the whole tour thing, it doesn't make sense to do a Hot Boy tour. This isn't 1999 when he was the little guy anymore. He's a mega star now."



As of this report, Lil Wayne has not responded. See the official music video for Finesse2tymes and B.G.'s new song below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE