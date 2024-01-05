BTS To Make Comic Book Debut With 'FAME' Manga

BTS is getting their remarkable story immortalized in manga! According to Billboard, the beloved K-pop group is the subject of a new issue of Tidalwave Productions' FAME manga series. FAME: BTS is written by Eric M. Esquivel and illustrated by artist Lucy Fidelis Arts and its 22 pages will cover the band's meteoric rise to the top of the global music industry.

The exciting news comes amid BTS' hiatus as RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook fulfill their mandatory service in the South Korean military. “I’m thrilled for the opportunity to entertain ‘The BTS Army’ while the boys are putting their ‘Bulletproof Boy Scouts’ claim to the test in the actual South Korean military!" the manga's writer Esquivel said in a statement per Billboard. The artist, Fidelis added, “Exploring the comics universe with the BTS was a delightful journey, where every stroke, word, and scene became strokes of joy. We crafted a captivating narrative that reflects the brilliance and magic of BTS’s extraordinary journey.”

FAME: BTS will be available in digital and print starting Wednesday, January 10th and it's already available to pre-order.

In November, BTS' label BIGHIT Music informed their dedicated fanbase that the final members of the group had enlisted in the military. “We would like to inform our fans that RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook have initiated the military enlistment process,” they wrote in a statement on WeVerse. “The artists are preparing to fulfill their military service duties. We will inform you of further updates in due course."

Once all seven members are finished with their service, the group has already announced that they will reunite, which is expected to happen in 2025.