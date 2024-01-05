Car Collisions Almost Double In Nevada Due To Wild Horses

In the scenic area bordering Lake Tahoe, the Virginia Range has become a focal point of concern as over 3,500 wild horses transform the once-tranquil landscape into a potential threat for Nevada drivers.

Stretching 40 miles from Carson City to Reno, this region in the easternmost part of the northern Sierra Nevada Mountains has experienced a substantial influx of horses since the 1980s and 1990s, either abandoned by ranchers or having escaped captivity.

However, the compounding issue lies in Nevada law, categorizing these horses as state property. Residents find themselves legally constrained from intervening, trapping or providing sustenance to the horses, despite the burgeoning population far exceeding the area's ecological carrying capacity of 500 to 600 horses.

As the equine population burgeons, so does the risk to both the ecosystem and human safety. With a remarkable surge in horse-related vehicle collisions — 46 in 2020, 27 in 2021, 24 in 2022 and 42 as of late November 2023 — the strain on the region is palpable. Beyond presenting a hazard on the roads, the horses pose a danger to individuals attempting to approach or drive them away.

In response, the Nevada Department of Agriculture, in collaboration with the American Wild Horse Campaign, has initiated measures to curb the population, administering fertility control treatments to approximately 80% of the horses. This strategy has resulted in a significant 66% decrease in the birth rate over the past four years, indicating progress in population management. However, the pursuit of a comprehensive and humane solution continues, with state officials poised to unveil a new program to address the wild horse dilemma.