Defendant Who Lunged At Judge Gives Surprising Reason For His Behavior

The defendant who leaped over the bench and assaulted a Las Vegas female judge in a viral video blamed the incident on a "bad day."

Deobra Redden, 30, a three-time convicted felon, gave his reasoning while admitting he was trying to kill Judge Mary Kay Holthus, who he claimed had a vendetta against him, while being detained on Wednesday (January 3).

“Judge has it out for me,” Redden told officers, according to court documents obtained by 8 News Now. “Judge is evil.”

Redden then apologized to the officers for his actions.

“I’m sorry you guys had to see that,” Redden reportedly said before asking another officer if his actions were wrong.

Redden reportedly spit in the face of a corrections officer while still in the courthouse. Holthus' head was slammed against a wall during the incident in which Redden, whom she described as "big, strong, and angry," attacked her.

The judge initially received medical attention at the courthouse and was later hospitalized due to continued pain before later being released.