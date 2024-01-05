Defendant Who Lunged At Judge Gives Surprising Reason For His Behavior
By Jason Hall
January 5, 2024
The defendant who leaped over the bench and assaulted a Las Vegas female judge in a viral video blamed the incident on a "bad day."
Deobra Redden, 30, a three-time convicted felon, gave his reasoning while admitting he was trying to kill Judge Mary Kay Holthus, who he claimed had a vendetta against him, while being detained on Wednesday (January 3).
“Judge has it out for me,” Redden told officers, according to court documents obtained by 8 News Now. “Judge is evil.”
Redden then apologized to the officers for his actions.
“I’m sorry you guys had to see that,” Redden reportedly said before asking another officer if his actions were wrong.
Redden reportedly spit in the face of a corrections officer while still in the courthouse. Holthus' head was slammed against a wall during the incident in which Redden, whom she described as "big, strong, and angry," attacked her.
The judge initially received medical attention at the courthouse and was later hospitalized due to continued pain before later being released.
“She remains sore and stiff but is thankful that this was not more severe,” Clark County Chief Judge Jerry Wiese said on Thursday (January 4) via 8 News Now.
Holthus' marshal, Shane Brandon, reportedly received 25 stitches for a facial gash he suffered during the incident. Law clerk Michael Lasso was reported to have experienced minor hand abrasions during the brawl.
“This is a very unique situation, that as far as I know never happened before, with somebody Supermanning over a judicial bench,” Wiese told 8 News Now.
Redden was being sentenced for an incident that took place in April 2023 in which he threatened "to bust the kneecaps" of a man, which resulted in the victim suffering substantial bodily harm.