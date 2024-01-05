Documents Detail How Epstein Recruited Underage Girls To His Florida Home

By Bill Galluccio

January 5, 2024

Jeffrey Epstein Appears In Manhattan Federal Court On Sex Trafficking Charges
Photo: Stephanie Keith / Getty Images News / Getty Images

A new set of documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was released on Friday (January 5). The documents contain additional details about how the disgraced billionaire recruited underage girls to his home in Florida.

The documents include a deposition of Tony Figueroa, a driver for Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in the sex trafficking ring.

Figueroa said that he was often tasked with picking up girls who appeared to be 16 or 17 years old. He would then drive them to Epstein's mansion, where he received $200 per woman.

Figueroa said that Epstein and Maxwell would spend time at local clubs looking for young women they could bring back to his mansion. They offered the women money to return to Epstein's home and provide massage services.

However, some of the victims claimed they were not told they were expected to perform sexual acts with Epstein and his associates.

"Jeffrey took my clothes off without my consent the first time I met him," said one of the victims, whose name was redacted.

Previously released documents included the names of numerous celebrities and politicians, including former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, the late physicist Stephen HawkingDavid Copperfield, and Kevin Spacey.

