How You Can Own An Exclusive Green Day 'Savior' Vinyl

Green Day is gearing up to release their 14th full-length album, Saviors, on January 19th, including a limited release of the project on vinyl, which fans will get the opportunity to own thanks to a new contest from iHeartRadio.

The exclusive Savior vinyl is limited to 1,000 copies and only available in the United States and Canada (available for purchase HERE). iHeartRadio is giving away 200 copies of this special vinyl for free to listeners who enter the contest by listening to any iHeartRadio ALT station via the free iHeartRadio app from January 15th through January 28th.

Saviors follows Green Day's 2020 album Father Of All Motherf***ers, and showcases 15 new songs, including previously-released tracks like "The American Dream Is Killing Me," "Look Me, No Brains!," "Dilemma" and their latest, "One Eyed Bastard."

In a statement on social media, Green Day explained of their upcoming album, "Saviors is an invitation into Green Day’s brain, their collective spirit as a band, and an understanding of friendship, culture and legacy of the last 30 plus years. It's raw and emotional. Funny and disturbing. It’s a laugh at the pain, weep in the happiness kind of record. Honesty and vulnerability. What is Saviors about, you ask? Power pop, punk, rock, indie triumph. disease, war, inequality, influencers, yoga retreats, alt right, dating apps, masks, MENTAL HEALTH, climate change, oligarchs, social media division, free weed, fentanyl, fragility...."