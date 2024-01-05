Kim Kardashian Shows Off Muscles In Intense Workout Video With Khloe

It's good to see Kardashian back at the gym especially after she recovered from a broken shoulder last year. "I broke my shoulder and tore the tendon so I've been out of the gym a few weeks but I'm back!" Kim informed fans on her Instagram Story back in August of 2023. "Melissa [Alcantara] had the same thing happen to her," Kim said of her personal trainer, "so, we're starting our rehabing today. Nothing's gonna keep me down." Melissa took to her own Instagram to repost the story and wrote, "I got you mamacita."

Kim continued to post workout videos on Friday, January 5th and even shared some of her goals for 2024. "We're going for heavier weights this year," she wrote over a video of her leg day workouts. "Set small fitness goals and stick with them," she encouraged her followers.

In a particularly intense-looking workout, Kim wrote, "I hate these hip thrusts! She makes me do them three times a week! consistency is key! We use the leg extension machine and a bench! Creativity is also key!"