Ludacris Responds To Katt Williams' Outrageous Claims In New Freestyle

Now I’m married with kids, the evolution of life/Never been a clout chaser or say sh*t for likes," he continues. "RIP John Singleton, you never have to flex when you earn every one of your Fast & Furious checks/Afro and with the sideburns, yeah that’s my signature/Addiction is on the rise, comedians check your temperature."



The response comes days after Katt Williams alleged that he and Luda were invited to "an Illuminati thing" during his nearly 3-hour conversation on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast. During his appearance, Williams told Sharpe that only one of them could move forward and concluded the story by claiming one of them “ended up with a light-skinned ugly-face wife."



"So it was both of us," Williams explained. "We were equal. One of us had to cut off all their hair and couldn't do the sideburn thing no more, with the points. And the next person they said was going to get $200 million because they were going to pay him $10 million a movie to do 20 movies. And that's how the conversation happened. One of those persons turned out to be Ludacris, and the other person turned out to be Katt Williams."



The freestyle sounds like a preview of what's to come from Luda as he prepares his first album in nine years. At the moment, there's no confirmed release date.