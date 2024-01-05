Missouri City Ranks Among The Best Cities In The U.S. For Jobs In 2024

Finding a job is a very difficult, time-consuming task that could be made better or worse depending on where you live. Bigger cities may have more businesses and therefore more opportunities, but with that comes higher competition from other job-seekers throwing their name into the ring. On the other side of things, smaller cities and towns may have a lower cost of living and easier commute but fewer places actually hiring.

WalletHub compared over 180 cities across the country to determine which are the best (and worst) places for jobs in the new year, and a few cities in Missouri made the list:

No. 28: St. Louis

No. 88: Kansas City

No. 141: Springfield

Though Springfield placed low on the list, and Kansas City ranking average in the middle, St. Louis found a spot in the Top 30. Not only did St. Louis rank high in the job market category, but it is also one of the cities on the list with the most job opportunities.

These are the 10 best U.S. cities for jobs in 2024:

Scottsdale, Arizona Tampa, Florida Salt Lake City, Utah Columbia, Maryland Austin, Texas Atlanta, Georgia Seattle, Washington Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Plano, Texas Boston, Massachusetts

To determine the list, WalletHub compared 182 U.S. cities across two factors: job market and socio-economics. These factors were then evaluated using 31 relevant metrics, including job opportunities, employment growth, unemployment rate, industry variety, job security, job satisfaction, disability-friendliness of employers, median annual income, average work & commute time, transit score, housing affordability, annual transportation costs, safety and more.

Check out the full report at WalletHub to see which cities are the best, and which are the worst, for jobs in 2024.