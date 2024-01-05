New York City Sues Bus Companies Transporting Migrants For $700 Million

New York City is suing 17 bus companies that have been transporting migrants from Texas and dropping them off in the city, creating a crisis that officials are struggling to handle.

The lawsuit is seeking $708 million in damages to help pay for the continued care of tens of thousands of migrants who have been bused into the city.

The suit cites a section of a New York Social Services Law that requires anybody "who knowingly brings, or causes to be brought, a needy person from out of the state into this state for the purpose of making him a public charge" to either remove them from the state or "support [them] at [their] own expense."

"Today, we are taking legal action against 17 companies that have taken part in Texas Governor Abbott's scheme to transport tens of thousands of migrants to New York City in an attempt to overwhelm our social services system. These companies have violated state law by not paying the cost of caring for these migrants, and that's why we are suing to recoup approximately $700 million already spent to care for migrants sent here in the last two years by Texas," New York Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement.

New York has been overwhelmed by the number of migrants seeking shelter in the city. The city is legally required to provide housing to anybody who needs it, but the sheer number of migrants is overwhelming the system. Attempts to transport the people to upstate New York or open new shelters have been met with fierce resistance from locals.

Adams previously issued an executive order limiting when the buses could drop off migrants and requiring them to provide at least 36-hour notice of their arrival. To get around the executive order, the buses started dropping off migrants at train stations in New Jersey.