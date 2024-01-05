In Opendoor's recent rankings for 2023, Texas stands out as the powerhouse, claiming nine spots among the top 20 hottest zip codes.

The rankings, determined by the swift sale of homes within 90 days of listing, spotlight the Lone Star State's prominence in the real estate market.

Securing the first and second positions nationwide are Houston-area zip codes 77433 and 77493, respectively. The DFW Metroplex contributes significantly to Texas's dominance, with zip codes 75126, 76227, and 76179 making it into the top 10. Other Texan entrants include 78130 in New Braunfels, 78253 in San Antonio, Leander's 78641 at the 13th spot, and Houston's 77449 clinching the 20th position.

Jackson Upcheshaw, Opendoor's brokerage lead, attributes the appeal of sought-after neighborhoods like Leander to a growing trend among homeowners seeking refuge from urban chaos in towns that offer comprehensive amenities at an attractive price point. He underscores Leander's appeal, citing its cost of living below the national average, coupled with convenient locations and turnkey homes — attributes that resonated with buyers in 2023, particularly amid mortgage rates reaching their highest levels in over two decades.

The comprehensive nationwide top 20 mirrors the diverse preferences and market dynamics across the United States, showcasing a mix of locations that capture the nuances of the real estate landscape.