Travis Scott, Rob49 & 21 Savage See Double In NSFW 'TOPIA TWINS' Visuals
By Tony M. Centeno
January 5, 2024
Travis Scott just released the visuals for one of his stand-out tracks from his UTOPIA album.
On Friday, January 5, the Houston native delivered the music video for his song "TOPIA TWINS" featuring 21 Savage and Rob49. In the video directed by White Trash Tyler and Scott himself, all three artists perform the track while surrounded by several sets of beautiful twin sisters. Travis and Rob hit the ocean with their twin groupies as they party with the ladies all day and all night. Meanwhile, 21 swoops up the baddies on land and takes them for a ride as he lays down his verse.
Topia twins https://t.co/rrifa6nu18 pic.twitter.com/1YDR6oXyJA— TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) January 5, 2024
This is the seventh visual to come from his UTOPIA album overall. Previously Scott released videos for songs like "K-POP," "GOD'S COUNTRY," "DELRESTO (ECHOES)," "SIRENS," "MODERN JAM" and "HYAENA." He also appeared alongside Playboi Carti in the video for "BACKR00MS" which debuted on New Year's Day.
Travis Scott has released several videos while he's been traveling the country for his "Circus Maximus Tour." Despite a brief incident where a massive prop almost knocked him off stage, the tour has been an exciting experience for fans. Scott brought several guests so far including Rob49, who performed their collaboration for the first time in Phoenix, Quavo, Offset, 21 Savage, Sheck Wes and NAV. His tour is expected in end in Louisville, KY on February 5.
Watch the music video for "TOPIA TWINS" below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE