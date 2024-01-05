Travis Scott, Rob49 & 21 Savage See Double In NSFW 'TOPIA TWINS' Visuals

This is the seventh visual to come from his UTOPIA album overall. Previously Scott released videos for songs like "K-POP," "GOD'S COUNTRY," "DELRESTO (ECHOES)," "SIRENS," "MODERN JAM" and "HYAENA." He also appeared alongside Playboi Carti in the video for "BACKR00MS" which debuted on New Year's Day.



Travis Scott has released several videos while he's been traveling the country for his "Circus Maximus Tour." Despite a brief incident where a massive prop almost knocked him off stage, the tour has been an exciting experience for fans. Scott brought several guests so far including Rob49, who performed their collaboration for the first time in Phoenix, Quavo, Offset, 21 Savage, Sheck Wes and NAV. His tour is expected in end in Louisville, KY on February 5.



Watch the music video for "TOPIA TWINS" below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE