“You said some slick s**t about me in one of your stand-ups," he continued. "You was being sarcastic saying that if Trick Daddy can own a restaurant, you can do anything. Well , n***a, you bulldagging looking a** f**k n***a, keep my name out your mouth. I’m not no comedian. I’m a street n***a first. Keep my name out your mouth, b***h-a** n***a. Keep Rickey Smiley name out your mouth too. Keep all OG’s names out your mouth.”



Trick clarified that he never told people he didn't like Williams --- just that he didn't think the comedian was funny. The only time Trick laughed at Williams funny was when he got into a fight with a kid years ago. He concluded by calling Williams "a f**king joke."



“Stop making fun of other n***a," Trick said. "Black folk, we have to stop belittling our brothers and sisters to get a platform to get shares, to get likes, to get views, to trend. We have to stop.”



Trick Daddy is the second artist to speak out against Katt Williams. Ludacris also fired back at the comedian in his brand-new freestyle.