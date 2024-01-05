'White Lotus' Season 3 Reveals New Cast Members

They also shared an update on filming. "The series will begin production in and around Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok in February and will follow a new group of guests at another White Lotus property," the press release read.

Last year, it was revealed that the third season would be taking place in Thailand following Italy (Season 2) and Hawaii (Season 1). "We are pleased to partner with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to execute Mike’s creative vision and showcase all that the beautiful country of Thailand has to offer, as the next group of guests check in to the White Lotus." Janet Graham Borba, EVP of Production, HBO & Max said in a statement.

The Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Thapanee Kiatphaibool also released a statement saying, "The White Lotus project will certainly strengthen the kingdom’s status as a preferred filming destination and a beacon of experience-based tourism, inspiring even more visitors to Amazing Thailand.”

Mike White's The White Lotus first premiered in July 2021 and has earned both critical and popular acclaim. The first season received 20 Emmy nominations with 10 wins and the second season racked up 23 Emmy nods.