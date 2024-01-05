Winter Storm To Dump Snow And Ice Across The Northeast, Mid-Atlantic

For the first time in nearly two years, parts of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic could see significant snowfall. While the Noreaster is expected to spare major cities along the I-95 from the heavy snow, meteorologists are predicting the storm could produce up to a foot of snow and a quarter-inch of ice in some areas, especially in higher elevations across the Appalachians.

The storm is currently dumping heavy rain across eastern Texas and Arkansas as it moves east toward Louisiana. The storm is forecast to head across the Southeast and up into the Mid-Atlantic by Saturday morning. As the storm moves up the coast toward New England, the rain is expected to turn into ice and snow.

"For the interior Mid-Atlantic and New England, there is increasing confidence in heavy snow from Saturday afternoon into Sunday. The greatest uncertainty in the rain-snow transition is from southeast Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey into southern New England. People in those areas should still be prepared for the possibility of snow and changes to the forecast. North of those areas, confidence in heavy snow is higher," the National Weather Service said.

"The combination of heavy, wet snow and gusty winds in Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts may lead to some power outages and tree damage. Gusty onshore winds may lead to minor flooding along the Mid-Atlantic and southern New England coasts, particularly for the Sunday morning high tide cycle."

Washington, D.C., and Baltimore can expect to see a wintery mix of rain, snow, and ice, though accumulations of less than an inch are forecast in the cities. Areas north and west of the cities could see up to five inches of snow.

In Philadelphia, the storm is expected to produce mostly rain. However, people living north and west of the city could see several inches of snow, and the Poconos could see even more by Sunday.

In New York City, snow is expected to begin falling late Saturday night and Sunday morning, with a couple of inches expected.

As the storm moves north, more snow is expected, with four and six inches of snow forecast to fall in Boston, while Hartford, Connecticut, could see up to eight inches.

The storm will also bring gusty winds, which, when mixed with the snow, could create dangerous travel conditions.

"Any accumulating snow can result in significant travel slowdowns, but this storm may have a greater impact than others of similar magnitude because it has been such a long time since more than 1 inch of snow has accumulated in these areas – it can take people a bit of time to once again get used to driving in and otherwise dealing with the snow," explained AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter. "This is typically experienced during the first snowstorm of a season, like this one, but is amplified since it's the first storm in several years,"