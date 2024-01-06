Dua Lipa, a notable nominee at this year's Golden Globe Awards, is poised to elevate the star-studded event by taking on the role of presenter during the Sunday night festivities.

Recognized in the highly competitive "Best Original Song" category for her contribution to the Barbie film with the track "Dance the Night," Dua shares this prestigious nomination with other accomplished artists, including Billie Eilish. The duo's songs, each a part of the Barbie soundtrack, bring a unique musical flavor to the category, promising an exciting competition for the coveted award.

In addition to Dua Lipa's participation, the lineup of presenters for the Golden Globe Awards is nothing short of impressive. The audience can anticipate appearances by acclaimed figures such as Hailee Steinfeld, America Ferrera, Florence Pugh, Kevin Costner, Orlando Bloom, Will Ferrell, Jared Leto and Angela Bassett. This diverse array of presenters ensures a dynamic and engaging evening, where talent from various corners of the entertainment industry converges on the grand stage.

The Golden Globe Awards, hosted by the charismatic Jo Koy, will be broadcast on Sunday, January 7, at 8 p.m. Eastern time, airing on both CBS and Paramount+.

Dua's dual involvement adds an extra layer of excitement to an already eagerly awaited evening. The blend of her musical prowess, as exemplified by the nominated song "Dance the Night," and her charismatic presence as a presenter, highlights her significance in the unfolding narrative of the Golden Globe Awards.