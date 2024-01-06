Harvard University is actively seeking ardent fans of Taylor Swift to assist with its popular spring course dedicated entirely to the global impact of the renowned singer-songwriter.

The call for additional teaching assistants for the highly sought-after class, titled "English 183ts: Taylor Swift and Her World," was made by course instructor Stephanie Burt through the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). Burt appealed to potential candidates on Twitter, specifying the prerequisites and encouraging Swift enthusiasts residing in the Boston/Providence metro area with qualifications or experience suitable for a writing-intensive college course to get in touch.

While Harvard grad students are given priority, the university is open to external assistance for classes in high demand, according to Burt.

The response to the call was overwhelming, with Burt revealing that within a few hours, she received possibly 150 applications from qualified individuals eager to contribute to the course. "English 183ts" boasts nearly 300 enrolled students, promising a comprehensive exploration beyond just Swift's musical prowess.

The course delves into diverse themes such as fan culture, celebrity culture, adolescence, adulthood and appropriation.

Burt explained that each week, students will dissect different aspects of Swift's work, examining her influence on various genres and her economic impact on cities. Burt emphasized Swift's cultural significance, noting that the singer's ability to resonate across different cultural spheres makes her an ideal subject for academic exploration.

The course aims to draw connections between Swift's work and that of other great artists who have utilized words in diverse art forms throughout history.

This isn't the first academic endeavor centered around Taylor Swift. Berklee College of Music in Boston previously offered a class focused on Swift's songwriting techniques, aimed at guiding aspiring artists in creating their own material.

Swift was recently named Time magazine's 2023 Person of the Year and is a new billionaire.