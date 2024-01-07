Atlanta Falcons Fire Head Coach Arthur Smith

The Atlanta Falcons have fired head coach Arthur Smith.

The move was initially reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and confirmed in a statement shared by owner Arthur Blank on the team's website minutes later.

"Decisions like this are never easy and they never feel good," Blank said. "We have profound respect for Coach Smith and appreciate all the hard work and dedication he has put into the Falcons over the last three years. He has been part of building a good culture in our football team, but the results on the field have not met our expectations. After significant thought and reflection, we have determined the best way forward for our team is new leadership in the head coaching position."

Smith's firing came hours after the Falcons lost, 48-17, to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday (January 7). The 41-year-old was seen yelling at Saints coach Dennis Allen after New Orleans scored a touchdown with an already comfortable lead in the game's final seconds.