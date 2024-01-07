Brie Larson Fans Out After Meeting Jennifer Lopez For The First Time

Larson is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her performance in “Lessons in Chemistry." Lopez was in the building to support her husband Ben Affleck, who's film Air is nominated for Best Picture, Musical or Comedy. She also had a memorable moment of her own on the red carpet. During her conversation with Variety, Lopez shared an "Easter egg" from her forthcoming album. After she spoke about her upcoming single and movie, she flashed off her ring that's in the shape of a hummingbird.



"It's a hummingbird," Lopez said. "By the way, that's a little easter egg for the whole project. It's hummingbird season!"



Lopez recently teased her her single "Can't Get Enough" in a viral video last week. The song is set to arrive on Wednesday, January 10. Check out more scenes from Brie Larson and Jennifer Lopez's time on the red carpet below.

