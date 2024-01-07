Brie Larson Fans Out After Meeting Jennifer Lopez For The First Time
By Tony M. Centeno
January 8, 2024
Brie Larson couldn't believe she got the meet one of her prime inspirations: Jennifer Lopez.
On Sunday night, January 7, The Marvels actress was on the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards when she was instantly star struck by J. Lo. Larson noticed the singer-actress coming up the stairs behind her and instantly turned into an ultimate fan girl. She could barely contain herself when Lopez reached out for a hug right after Larson's interview with Entertainment Tonight.
"You mean so much to me!" Larson told J. Lo. "I saw 'Selena' and it made me want to be an actor. You've always meant so much to me."
Brie Larson meeting Jennifer Lopez for the first time is our golden moment. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/uUlIaos2mb— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 8, 2024
Larson is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her performance in “Lessons in Chemistry." Lopez was in the building to support her husband Ben Affleck, who's film Air is nominated for Best Picture, Musical or Comedy. She also had a memorable moment of her own on the red carpet. During her conversation with Variety, Lopez shared an "Easter egg" from her forthcoming album. After she spoke about her upcoming single and movie, she flashed off her ring that's in the shape of a hummingbird.
"It's a hummingbird," Lopez said. "By the way, that's a little easter egg for the whole project. It's hummingbird season!"
Lopez recently teased her her single "Can't Get Enough" in a viral video last week. The song is set to arrive on Wednesday, January 10. Check out more scenes from Brie Larson and Jennifer Lopez's time on the red carpet below.
Brie Larson at the 2024 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/WJgNN4xqgR— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 8, 2024
Jennifer Lopez is pretty in pink at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/iNA9upZM2o— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 8, 2024