Fantasia Sings Beautiful Hymn On Red Carpet Of 2024 Golden Globes

Fantasia Barrino was at the Golden Globes after she was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. Her co-star Danielle Brooks was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture.



“I’ve said in Interviews before that I would never play this role again because of post-traumatic stress, but I am so glad that I didn’t allow fear to stand in my way,” Barrino said upon learning about her nomination. “The first thing I do in the morning is call my husband — I remember picking up the phone, and he was screaming. That’s when he told me I had been nominated for a Golden Globe, and I started crying. This has been a long time coming for me.”



It was the first time she was nominated for a Golden Globe award. She was in the running along with Jennifer Lawrence, Natalie Portman, Alma Pöysti, Margot Robbie and Emma Stone. Stone took home the award for her role in Poor Things.