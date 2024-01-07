Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Kiss At 2024 Golden Globes

Kylie attending the awards show confirms recent reports that claimed the two had gotten more serious over the holidays. “Things are going great between Kylie and Timothée,” the insider told Us Weekly last week. They added that they've also been “spending more time together since they both have some free time during the holiday season.” The insider continued, “Kylie appreciates how well he gets along with her family because their approval means everything," and noted that Chalamet is “always making her smile and they have a very special connection."

While the couple has not publicly discussed their relationship, they haven't shied away from the spotlight. Just last month, Kylie was spotted supporting Chalamet at the London premiere of his latest movie Wonka but she also avoided the red carpet and joined the actor at the afterparty. Rumors of Kylie and Timothée's romance started after Kylie was reportedly seen parking in the driveway of Timothée's Beverly Hills home last spring.