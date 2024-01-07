Man Strips Off Clothes Off Before Cannonballing Into Bass Pro Shop Aquarium

An Alabama man is facing a litany of charges after he stripped naked and dove into an aquarium at a Bass Pro Shop in Leeds. Leeds Police Chief Paul Irwin said the crazy scene started in the parking lot when 42-year-old George Owens crashed his car into a pole.

Owens then got out of his vehicle and removed his clothes. He then ran into the Bass Pro Shop and did a cannonball into the store's fish tank. He refused to leave the water, arguing with officers who responded to the disturbance.

"He was very erratic and was saying a lot of nasty things to the officers," Irwin told Fox News.

At one point, Owens climbed out of the water, only to jump back in as officers approached.

Eventually, Owens decided to get out of the tank but fell over the side and was knocked unconscious after hitting the concrete floor.

However, he woke up as officers tried to handcuff him and started kicking as they tried to take him into custody. They managed to cover him with a blanket and took him out of the store, where he continued to fight, damaging the door of a patrol car.

After the officers subdued him, he was taken to the hospital, where he received treatment and a mental health evaluation.

Owens was then taken to St. Clair County Jail, where he was booked on numerous charges, including public lewdness, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and second-degree assault.