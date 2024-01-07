Pedro Pascal Explains Why He Showed Up To Golden Globes In An Arm Sling

Pascal was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama thanks to his role as "Joel" in the video game-turned-TV series "The Last of Us." He lost the award to "Succession" star Kieran Culkin, who roasted Pascal in his acceptance speech. "Suck it, Pedro. Sorry! Mine," Culkin laughed on stage. The camera panned to Pascal while he cracked up at his table.



Pascal's co-star Bella Ramsey was also nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama. She arrived to the awards show wearing a light blue, zipper-down long-sleeve shirt and matching grey dress pants. During her time on the red carpet, Ramsey told Access Hollywood about her experience working with Pascal.



"He's amazing," she said. "We hadn't met before we got on the show together. We just sort of had to figure it out because we knew we were going to be together for this year and we were so worried that we weren't going to get along, and we did obviously. He's just the funniest person to be around. His personality is so massive and he just makes everyone laugh. So it was a dream."

