We have more good news for the fans of the hit HBO show Big Little Lies. While walking down the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7th, one of the show's stars Reese Witherspoon confirmed that the third season is in the works.

"Yes! I mean, we are working on it," Witherspoon said while talking with Vanity Fair on the carpet, accompanied by her son Deacon Reese Philippe. "Nic [her costar Nicole Kidman] and I have been working on it... a lot!"

Witherspoon's confirmation comes nearly two months after Kidman herself told fans season 3 of Big Little Lies was on the way. "We will be bringing you a third one, just FYI," the actress told fans at a panel in November. Fans have been holding out hope for a third season after Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger back in July 2019.

A year after the season aired, Kidman said of the possibility of a new season, "There are so many great stories to tell and I am open to all the different horizons. We all love each other and want to work together. We’re deeply intertwined now," per the Wrap. She went on, “Whether that [camaraderie yields] a story that will be fascinating and complex and important, that’s a different thing. It would need to be a story that makes our jaws drop.”

Kidman won a Golden Globe for her performance in the show in 2018 along with her costars Laura Dern and Alexander Skarsgård. The show also took home the award for Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television that same year. Keep track of all the 2024 Golden Globes winners here and check out the best looks from the red carpet here.