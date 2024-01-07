Jo Koy took the stage at the the 81st Golden Globe Awards as he hosted “Hollywood’s Party of the Year” for the first time. Koy included a joke about Taylor Swift that garnered a notable reaction from the “Lavender Haze” superstar.

“As you know, we came on after a football double header,” Koy said. “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift, I swear. There’s just more to go to here.”

Swift maintained a straight face and took a sip from her drink. Koy added, “sorry about that.”

Watch that moment, shared by Variety, here: