Taylor Swift Goes Viral After Jo Koy Jokes About Her At The Golden Globes
By Kelly Fisher
January 8, 2024
Jo Koy took the stage at the the 81st Golden Globe Awards as he hosted “Hollywood’s Party of the Year” for the first time. Koy included a joke about Taylor Swift that garnered a notable reaction from the “Lavender Haze” superstar.
“As you know, we came on after a football double header,” Koy said. “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift, I swear. There’s just more to go to here.”
Swift maintained a straight face and took a sip from her drink. Koy added, “sorry about that.”
Watch that moment, shared by Variety, here:
Swift has often appeared at NFL games and in coverage since she began dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, whose team played the Los Angeles Chargers on the same day as the Golden Globes, on Sunday (January 7).
Swift turned heads as she arrived at The Beverly Hilton, wearing a shimmering green Gucci gown on the red carpet that seemingly nodded to her Reputation era. See the gallery of red carpet looks here (including Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Jared Leto and many others), and see the full list of winners here.
#GoldenGlobes red carpet, @taylorswift13's Version ✨— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024
Don't miss a moment of the 81st Golden Globes LIVE tonight on @CBS and @paramountplus! pic.twitter.com/yEc4afiVRe