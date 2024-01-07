World Of Warcraft Helps Police Find Missing Ohio Teen In Florida Man's Home

A missing 16-year-old girl from Ohio was found safe in Florida thanks to World of Warcraft. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said they received a request from the FBI after an agent learned the missing teen's World of Warcraft was active at a residence in Dunnellon.

Authorities went to the address and spoke to the homeowner, 31-year-old Thomas Ebersole. He initially denied knowing the girl but later admitted that he was in a relationship with her.

He told investigators that he drove to Ohio to pick up the girl and bring her back to Florida so they could get married. He also turned over Discord messages he had with the victim discussing plans for him to meet her in Ohio.

Ebersole was taken into custody and charged with traveling to meet a minor for sex, interfering with the custody of a minor, and sheltering an unmarried minor.

He was denied bail and is being held at Marion County Jail until his next court appearance in February.