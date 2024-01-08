21 Savage Previews New Music In Star-Studded Trailer For Upcoming Biopic
By Tony M. Centeno
January 8, 2024
21 Savage previews new music from his forthcoming biopic starring Caleb McLaughlin and Donald Glover.
On Monday, January 8, the Atlanta-based rapper debuted the official trailer for "American Dream: The 21 Savage Story." In the clip, fans get a glimpse inside three stressful eras of 21's life like his childhood in the U.K., his teenage years growing up in the ATL and his successful music career. The film follows the young rapper (played by McLaughlin) from the moment he's introduced to the street life to the day he receives his infamous face tattoo. Eventually, McLaughlin grows into the present-day 21, who's portrayed by Donald Glover.
Throughout the trailer, fans get to relive pivotal moments in the "X" rapper's journey as he begins to navigate his way through the music industry with the help of Metro Boomin (played by Jabari Banks). Glover recreates 21's viral meme and the studio session where he and Metro came up with 21's stage name. 21's biopic also breaks down what happened during his years-long immigration ordeal. The film also stars Natasha Lyonne, Victoria Pedretti, Young Mazino, Chad Lindberg and Gail Bean.
Meanwhile, the real 21 Savage appears in the trailer and performs his new single that will appear on his upcoming solo album. 21 Savage's upcoming studio album will feature music inspired by the biopic. It serves as the follow-up to his 2018 LP I Am > I Was featuring hits like "a lot" featuring J. Cole.
The film is slated to drop on Independence Day. Watch the trailer below.