21 Savage Previews New Music In Star-Studded Trailer For Upcoming Biopic

Throughout the trailer, fans get to relive pivotal moments in the "X" rapper's journey as he begins to navigate his way through the music industry with the help of Metro Boomin (played by Jabari Banks). Glover recreates 21's viral meme and the studio session where he and Metro came up with 21's stage name. 21's biopic also breaks down what happened during his years-long immigration ordeal. The film also stars Natasha Lyonne, Victoria Pedretti, Young Mazino, Chad Lindberg and Gail Bean.



Meanwhile, the real 21 Savage appears in the trailer and performs his new single that will appear on his upcoming solo album. 21 Savage's upcoming studio album will feature music inspired by the biopic. It serves as the follow-up to his 2018 LP I Am > I Was featuring hits like "a lot" featuring J. Cole.



The film is slated to drop on Independence Day. Watch the trailer below.

