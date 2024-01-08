2.5 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In Surprising Area Of US

A 2.5-magnitude earthquake struck Wisconsin on Sunday (January 7), according to the United States Geological Survey.

The natural disaster was located in Mole Lake and centered at a depth of 10 kilometers (about 6.2 miles). The USGS said it received 145 reports of citizens claiming to have felt the earthquake as of Monday (January 8).



The Forest County Sheriff's Department also confirmed that it received multiple calls from residents claiming to have felt the natural disaster at around 7:00 a.m. on Sunday.

"We received multiple calls regarding an abnormally excessive shaking/vibration coming from the ground. It has been reported that there has been a 2.5 magnitude earthquake in the Crandon area," the department wrote on its Facebook account.