2.5 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In Surprising Area Of US
By Jason Hall
January 8, 2024
A 2.5-magnitude earthquake struck Wisconsin on Sunday (January 7), according to the United States Geological Survey.
The natural disaster was located in Mole Lake and centered at a depth of 10 kilometers (about 6.2 miles). The USGS said it received 145 reports of citizens claiming to have felt the earthquake as of Monday (January 8).
The Forest County Sheriff's Department also confirmed that it received multiple calls from residents claiming to have felt the natural disaster at around 7:00 a.m. on Sunday.
"We received multiple calls regarding an abnormally excessive shaking/vibration coming from the ground. It has been reported that there has been a 2.5 magnitude earthquake in the Crandon area," the department wrote on its Facebook account.
Several smaller earthquakes have hit surprising regions of the country recently.
Last week, a 2.3-magnitude earthquake was reported in Maryland. The natural disaster was located in Rockville and centered at a depth of 15.3 kilometers (9.5 miles) last Tuesday (January 2).
The Washington-Baltimore region has experienced small quakes dating back to at least 1877, which included an unusually strong 5.8-magnitude earthquake that struck central Virginia in 2011, resulting in significant damages to monuments and structures across the Washington, D.C. region, FOX 5 DC reported. The Maryland earthquake nine days after a 2.7-magnitude earthquake was reported in New Hampshire on December 24.
The New Hampshire natural disaster was located in Concord and centered at a depth of 5.0 kilometers (3.1 miles). The New England region has experienced small tremors that occur about twice per year, while more significant earthquakes were present in the region during colonial times, which included the largest known tremors taking place in Vermont or New Hampshire in 1638, as well as offshore from Cape Ann in 1755, which resulted in severe damage to the Boston waterfront, according to the USGS via MassLive.com.