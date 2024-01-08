6.7 Magnitude Earthquake Reported

A 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck the Philippines on Monday (January 8), according to the United States Geological Survey.

The natural disaster was located in Sarangani and centered at a depth of 70.3 kilometers (about 43.7 miles). The USGS said it received seven reports of citizens claiming to have felt the earthquake as of Monday.

Multiple deadly earthquakes were reported in the Philippines, which is located on the "Ring of Fire" of volcanoes circling the Pacific Ocean and prone to seismic activity, in recent months. At least three people people, including a pregnant woman, were killed in relation to a 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Mindanao, the second-largest island of the Philippines, on December 2.