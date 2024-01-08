6.7 Magnitude Earthquake Reported
By Jason Hall
January 8, 2024
A 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck the Philippines on Monday (January 8), according to the United States Geological Survey.
The natural disaster was located in Sarangani and centered at a depth of 70.3 kilometers (about 43.7 miles). The USGS said it received seven reports of citizens claiming to have felt the earthquake as of Monday.
Multiple deadly earthquakes were reported in the Philippines, which is located on the "Ring of Fire" of volcanoes circling the Pacific Ocean and prone to seismic activity, in recent months. At least three people people, including a pregnant woman, were killed in relation to a 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Mindanao, the second-largest island of the Philippines, on December 2.
Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.7 - 100 km SE of Sarangani, Philippines https://t.co/f4onX9uqmo— USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) January 8, 2024
More than 529 families were affected by the natural disaster, Philippines defense secretary Gilbert Teodoro revealed in an update. The earthquakes led to tsunami warnings in the area that were later lifted.
A 6.8-magnitude earthquake was reported in the Philippines on November 17. At least 11 people were killed and 37 others were injured in the November 17 earthquake, which affected more than 20,000 families, 6,500 homes and 500 other buildings, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council via Time.com.
A 2.5-magnitude earthquake was reported in Wisconsin on Sunday (January 7), according to the United States Geological Survey. The natural disaster was located in Mole Lake and centered at a depth of 10 kilometers (about 6.2 miles).