B.G. Says He Spoke To Lil Wayne After He Dissed Him: 'It's Family Business'

B.G. has clarified his stance on Lil Wayne after he dissed him in one of his new songs.



On Saturday, January 6, the New Orleans rapper went live on Instagram and addressed a few topics. First of all, he still considers Wayne to be his "little brother" no matter what they're going through. B.Gizzle also said that he recently spoke with his former Hot Boys brethren following the shot he fired on his collaboration Finesse2tymes "Gangstafied."



“Y’all don’t understand what the f**k be going on, you know what I’m saying?” he said. “I tell a n***a I love him and call him a b***h all in the same sentence. It’s family business, man."