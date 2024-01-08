B.G. Says He Spoke To Lil Wayne After He Dissed Him: 'It's Family Business'
By Tony M. Centeno
January 8, 2024
B.G. has clarified his stance on Lil Wayne after he dissed him in one of his new songs.
On Saturday, January 6, the New Orleans rapper went live on Instagram and addressed a few topics. First of all, he still considers Wayne to be his "little brother" no matter what they're going through. B.Gizzle also said that he recently spoke with his former Hot Boys brethren following the shot he fired on his collaboration Finesse2tymes "Gangstafied."
“Y’all don’t understand what the f**k be going on, you know what I’m saying?” he said. “I tell a n***a I love him and call him a b***h all in the same sentence. It’s family business, man."
“Shout out to my little brother Weezy," he continued. "I spoke to my little brother last night. Shout out to shorty, man. Still my little bro. Love my little bro. This s**t be complicated.”
B.G. made sure to clear the air following the shock from fans after Finesse's song dropped last Friday. The Hollyhood rapper and the Young Money founder have been close since they were kids in Hot Boys. The two fell out after Weezy left Cash Money Records to launch his own label. Following his release from prison, B.G. expressed interest in reuniting with the Hot Boys crew including Weezy. Not long after Finesse's track dropped, the 43-year-old dropped a fresh solo track dubbed "Gold Teeth Gizzle." On the song, he asserts that he loves Wayne.
Listen to B.G.'s latest song below.